Russia, China efforts won't halt new NK sanctions monitoring: US envoy

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, holds a news conference at the American Diplomacy House in Seoul on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of her four-day trip to South Korea. (Yonhap)

The United States and its allied countries will ultimately develop an alternative mechanism to replace the soon-to-be-dissolved UN panel of experts tasked with monitoring sanctions on North Korea, said the US ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday in response to Russia's recent exercise of veto rights on the matter at the UN Security Council.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield highlighted that the initiative will proceed independently, regardless of the cooperation and agreement of China and Russia, both of whom hold veto-wielding permanent membership on the UN Security Council.

"I will note here that the veto of the panel of experts does not veto the sanctions regime. That regime stays in place," she told reporters during a 15-minute news conference at the American Diplomacy House in Seoul, following her first trip to South Korea from Sunday to Wednesday.

"The point here is that we cannot allow the work that the panel of experts was doing to lapse. We have to continue to keep eyes on and reporting on the illegal activities of the DPRK and efforts to break the sanctions that have been put in place," she said, referring to North Korea by its official name, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that a crucial topic of discussion during her meeting with South Korean officials in Seoul was "charting a path forward" in the pursuit of an alternative to the 1718 Committee Panel of Experts.

"In these conversations, we discussed options both inside and outside the UN system," she told reporters, hours before departing for Japan where she will stay until Saturday.

The term of the panel of experts is notably scheduled to conclude on April 30, following Russia's veto on March 28, which obstructed the yearly extension of its mandate. The mandate had been consistently renewed annually since the establishment of the panel of experts in 2009.

Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that the US will persist in these discussions in the coming days and weeks, closely coordinating with its South Korean and Japanese partners. She stressed the crucial importance of ensuring that all member states receive independent and accurate reports on North Korea's ongoing weapons proliferation and efforts to evade sanctions.

"We do need to continue to find a path on reporting. So I do think that if the possibilities are there, I think we will eventually find a mechanism to continue to do that reporting," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that "Russia and China will continue to try to block those efforts," noting that the two countries have "continued to protect the DPRK from being held accountable."

The ambassador criticized Russia's obstruction, stating that it stems from its involvement in sanctions-busting activities, including the procurement of arms from North Korea in violation of Security Council resolutions.

"And so I don't expect that they will cooperate or agree with any efforts that we make to find another path but that is not going to stop us from finding that path moving forward," Thomas-Greenfield said, referring to China and Russia.