Korean YouTuber's plan to build mosque in Incheon goes viral

South Korean Muslim YouTuber Daud Kim has again become the subject of media attention, after he announced that he would build a mosque on land he had purchased in Incheon.

Kim, a content creator in his 30s with more than 5.52 million YouTube subscribers, posts videos in English about living as a Muslim in Korea.

He has gained a lot of Muslim followers from around the world after publicly converted to Islam from Christianity September 2019.

He was the subject of controversy after a TikTok video posted the following August by a woman who claimed Kim attempted to sexually assault her in June 2019. After the video was spread on social media, Kim posted an apology. He admitted the incident had occurred, but said he had reached a settlement with the victim.

More recently April 11 Instagram post, in which he said he was going to build a mosque on land he had purchased in Incheon, went viral.

“Finally, with your help, I have signed a contract for land to build a Masjid (mosque) in Incheon,” captioned Kim. “This place will soon become a mosque. I can't believe this day has come ... I plan to build a prayer place and an Islamic podcast studio for Da’wah (‘invitation,’ or ‘call toward God’ in Arabic) to Koreans.”

The property purchasing contract he uploaded showed that he had bought 284.4 square meters of land in Unbuk-dong, Yeongjong-do, Jung-gu, Incheon, for 189.2 million won ($136,600).

Kim said that he hoped to fill his homeland with places of worship for Muslims, asking for financial assistance from his fans.

However, his plan to build a mosque is expected to face difficulties, according to local reports.

An official from Jung-gu, Incheon, said through Yonhap News Agency, “It appears that Kim has only signed a contract for the sale of the land and has not yet secured ownership.”

After obtaining ownership, Kim must obtain a building permit to build a mosque. To this end, Kim has to obtain a building permit for the mosque as a religious facility. However, considering everything, it will not be easy to obtain this permit, the official said. The surrounding environment is considered when granting a building permit, but due to poor road conditions nearby, it may be difficult to obtain a building permit for a religious building, the official added.

Opposition from non-Muslim residents nearby is another potential issue. Many outraged objections to the plan have been posted on online communities of Yeongjong residents. In another case in Daegu, there has been serious conflict between Muslims and residents over the construction of a mosque.

Local Muslims decided to build a mosque near Kyungpook National University in Daegu as the university has seen a rise in the admission of Muslim students from other countries in recent years. However, neighborhood residents have collected signatures to resist the mosque and held daily protests against the construction.

The protesters say their objections are related to the smell from the cooking inside the mosque, noise and obstruction of traffic, but others argue they are driven by Islamophobia. Protesters' actions have distributed pamphlets calling the Muslims terrorists, left pigs' heads outside the mosque and held pork barbecue parties nearby.

In the country of under 52 million people, the Korea Muslim Federation estimates the Muslim population at 150,000, of which approximately 120,000 are migrant workers, mainly from Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Pakistan, and 30,000 are expatriate students and businesspeople.