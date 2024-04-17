K-pop singer lost consciousness after being hit by foul ball, cancels show

A member of the South Korean girl group Ichillin’ was briefly rendered unconscious after being struck by a foul ball while waiting for a performance during a pro baseball game in Seoul on Tuesday.

The singer soon recovered consciousness, but her performance was canceled.

“Chowon is currently in good health. There were no abnormalities found during a detailed (medical) examination, and she will undergo additional tests later today,'" her agency Kmet said in a statement Wednesday.

Chowon, 19, was watching the game between the Kiwoom Heroes and the KT Wiz, held at the Gocheok Sky Dome. She was sitting alongside with her bandmates in the bleachers when the ball hit her in the back of the head.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up.

The girl group was originally scheduled to perform during the cleaning break after the bottom of the fifth inning.

This is not the first incident where a baseball spectator has been injured by a foul ball.

In June last year, during a match between the Kia Tigers and the Kiwoom Heroes at the Gwangju-KIA Champions Field, a 31-year-old woman was struck by a foul ball and taken to the hospital. She suffered from a split lip and tooth pain. In another match at the same stadium within the same month, a 5-year-old child was also hit by a foul ball.