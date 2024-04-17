Seoul says Fu Bao loan 'not going to happen'

The Seoul Metropolitan Government recently turned down a citizen petition to fund a loan from China of Fu Bao, the beloved giant panda who is the first of its kind to be born in South Korea.

The petition was posted on April 8, urging the city to re-loan Fu Bao so that she may be housed at the Seoul Grand Park, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province. The park is funded and operated by Seoul.

However, the city said it would be better for Fu Bao to stay in China, where she was sent earlier this month.

"The Seoul Grand Park fully understands that many citizens are heartbroken by Fu Bao's departure to China, as she was loved by so many in the country. But considering it from Fu Bao's perspective, we hope that she will adapt well to her environment in China and lead a happy life," the city said in an official reply to the petition.

With the city's reply, the debate surrounding the giant panda's potential loan appears to have come to a close. The April 8 petition sparked other similar petitions supporting Fu Bao's return to South Korea, but it also prompted petitions opposing a loan, saying it was a waste of taxpayers' money.