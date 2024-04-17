ReWorld Forum to urge business collaboration for carbon neutrality

South Korean firms will be urged to come up with effective green energy strategies and to work together on building a decarbonization ecosystem, according to the SDX Foundation on Wednesday.

Also known as the ReWorld Forum 2024, the non-profit organization’s forum aims to persuade participating firms -- regardless of their size and capacity -- to work with one another in responding to the strengthening of net-zero regulations around the world. The forum will be held on April 24 at the HW Convention Center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

According to the SDX Foundation, the forum will discuss two different themes, with the first focusing on energy strategies companies can take to respond to the carbon neutrality regulations established worldwide, such as the RE100 and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism -- commonly known as CBAM. A presentation and a joint discussion will take place regarding the switch in global energy resources and the realistic challenges Korean firms face to achieve RE100.

The forum will also focus on solutions small and medium-sized companies can take to achieve carbon neutrality. As regulations related to carbon neutrality have been amplified in Europe and the United States, and since Korea is an export-centered country, it is “especially important for private Korean companies to work together to achieve carbon neutrality,” according to an SDX Foundation official.

Accordingly, 10 strategies that can be helpful for firms of all sizes to achieve net-zero emissions as well as carbon management solutions through digital platforms will be discussed at the forum.

“The ReWorld Forum will work to publicize the issue of carbon neutrality across society and will discuss the direction and methodology of management strategies that can overcome the climate crisis and achieve sustainable growth,” said SDX Foundation Chairman Jhun Ha-jin.

“The forum will contribute to developing sustainable corporate strategies to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and revitalize the voluntary carbon reduction market led by private sectors," Jhun added.

Those interested in attending may apply through reworldforum.org.