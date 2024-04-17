Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    A decade lost: Sewol survivors on life after tragedy

    A decade lost: Sewol survivors on life after tragedy
  2. 2

    Yoon sorry for shortcomings but insists policies were right

    Yoon sorry for shortcomings but insists policies were right
  3. 3

    Yoon flounders after election defeat

    Yoon flounders after election defeat
  4. 4

    US confirms $6.4 billion chip subsidy for Samsung

    US confirms $6.4 billion chip subsidy for Samsung
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] How should Korea adjust its trade defenses against Chinese EVs?

    [KH Explains] How should Korea adjust its trade defenses against Chinese EVs?
  1. 6

    BTS' Jungkook creates Instagram account for his dog

    BTS' Jungkook creates Instagram account for his dog
  2. 7

    S. Korea ‘strongly’ protests Japan’s claim over Dokdo in diplomatic bluebook

    S. Korea ‘strongly’ protests Japan’s claim over Dokdo in diplomatic bluebook
  3. 8

    Korean won weakens amid heightened uncertainty

    Korean won weakens amid heightened uncertainty
  4. 9

    Seoul says will cut power to porn festival planned on Han River

    Seoul says will cut power to porn festival planned on Han River
  5. 10

    Korea braces for blows from Middle East conflict

    Korea braces for blows from Middle East conflict
피터빈트

Police in standoff with man threatening to jump off bridge

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : April 17, 2024 - 09:32

    • Link copied

Rescue workers of Seoul talk to a man (left) who is protesting on the Hangangdaegyo bridge in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) Rescue workers of Seoul talk to a man (left) who is protesting on the Hangangdaegyo bridge in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Police on Wednesday morning were talking to a man standing atop a Han River bridge, trying to persuade him to come down.

As of 10:00 a.m., the unidentified man is standing on the upper structure of the Hangangdaegyo bridge in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, apparently threatening to jump. Local police said he is protesting against the government, and has been on the bridge since 5:50 a.m.

Police and rescue authorities are attempting to persuade him to come down, but the man is refusing to cooperate. Authorities have put a mattress down to break his fall, just in case.

The incident closed down three lanes on the bridge, and caused severe traffic delays in the morning rush hour. Some commuters were seen getting off buses and walking, due to the traffic congestion.

More from Headlines