Police in standoff with man threatening to jump off bridge

Rescue workers of Seoul talk to a man (left) who is protesting on the Hangangdaegyo bridge in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Police on Wednesday morning were talking to a man standing atop a Han River bridge, trying to persuade him to come down.

As of 10:00 a.m., the unidentified man is standing on the upper structure of the Hangangdaegyo bridge in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, apparently threatening to jump. Local police said he is protesting against the government, and has been on the bridge since 5:50 a.m.

Police and rescue authorities are attempting to persuade him to come down, but the man is refusing to cooperate. Authorities have put a mattress down to break his fall, just in case.

The incident closed down three lanes on the bridge, and caused severe traffic delays in the morning rush hour. Some commuters were seen getting off buses and walking, due to the traffic congestion.