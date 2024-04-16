Korean won slides amid heightened uncertainty

An electronic board shows the won-dollar exchange rate hitting 1,399.8 won on Tuesday at Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Korean won weakened to below 1,400 won to the US dollar during trading hours Tuesday, marking a new 17-month low as the foreign exchange market reflects the escalated volatility in the Middle East.

The local currency against the greenback opened at 1,389.9 won earlier in the day, weakening by 5.9 won from the previous trading day.

Shortly after trading began, it dipped to 1,400 won at 11:32 a.m., marking the first time in 17 months for the currency exchange rate to hit the 1,400 won bar since November 2022.

Since reaching the 1,350 mark on April 5, the won has been hitting new lows, with the exchange rate closing at 1,364.1 won on Thursday, 1,375.4 won on Friday and 1,384 won on Monday.

The won-dollar exchange rate had surpassed the 1,400 won bar three times prior, including the financial crises in 1997-1998, 2008-2009 and amid the Legoland credit default in end-2022.

The sharp depreciation of the Korean won results from the safe-haven appeal of the US dollar, evoked by Iran’s attack on Israel, and the weakened anticipation of the US Federal Reserve taking a pivot in its monetary tightening policy.

The hotter-than-expected US retail sales growth released overnight also fueled the outlook that the US Fed could delay its policy turnaround, exhibiting the country's resilient consumption. Retail sales in the US rose 0.7 percent in March, higher than the market expectation of 0.3 percent.

“The US’ retail sales growth in March recorded a surprise high, further delaying the anticipation on the US Fed’s rate cut,” analyst Kim Seok-hwan from Mirae Asset Securities said. “The US dollar index has strengthened, reaching the highest level since early November.”

With the devaluation of the won, the local stock market has slumped as well. The main bourse Kospi opened at 2644.17 points, down 26.26 or 0.98 percent lower than previous trading, while the secondary market Kosdaq kicked off at 845.54, down 6.88 or 0.81 percent.

Kospi later slid down to 2,601.45 points and made a slight recovery to 2,606.39 as of 2 p.m., and Kosdaq stood at 831.17.

The forex authorities conducted a verbal intervention in the foreign exchange market to preemptively stave off further fluctuations Tuesday.

"The authorities are closely and alertedly monitoring the exchange rate and the supply and demand of foreign exchange. Excessive strain on the market is not healthy for the Korean economy," a statement issued by officials at the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Korea read.