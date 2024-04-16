Home

  1.

    A decade lost: Sewol survivors on life after tragedy

  2.

    World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel

  3.

    S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut through June amid Middle East tensions

  4.

    Yoon flounders after election defeat

  5.

    US confirms $6.4 billion chip subsidy for Samsung

  6.

    [KH Explains] How should Korea adjust its trade defenses against Chinese EVs?

  7.

    BTS' Jungkook creates Instagram account for his dog

  8.

    Korea braces for blows from Middle East conflict

  9.

    S. Korea ups guard against economic impact from Middle East conflict

  10.

    Guterres urges maximum restraint after Iranian assault on Israel

[Photo News] Kyobo Life homecoming day

By Korea Herald

Published : April 16, 2024 - 15:18

    • Link copied

Kyobo Life Insurance CEO and Chairperson Shin Chang-jae (second row, second from left) poses for a picture with federation officials and former athletes during a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Kyobo Life Cup Dream Sports Competition, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. Since 1985, the insurer has contributed 12 billion won ($8.6 million) to support 148,000 aspiring young athletes through its social contributions program. (Kyobo Life Insurance)

