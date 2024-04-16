[Photo News] Kyobo Life homecoming day

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kyobo Life homecoming dayBy Korea Herald
Published : April 16, 2024 - 15:18
Kyobo Life Insurance CEO and Chairperson Shin Chang-jae (second row, second from left) poses for a picture with federation officials and former athletes during a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Kyobo Life Cup Dream Sports Competition, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. Since 1985, the insurer has contributed 12 billion won ($8.6 million) to support 148,000 aspiring young athletes through its social contributions program. (Kyobo Life Insurance)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
