ShinWon accelerates global expansion with big ESG push

ShinWon accelerates global expansion with big ESG pushBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : April 16, 2024 - 13:05
Amidst increasing global awareness of corporate responsibilities across various sectors, South Korean fashion company ShinWon Corporation has been actively involved in extensive social initiatives at home and abroad.
On International Women's Day in March, ShinWon's headquarters and its overseas subsidiaries organized various activities to commemorate advancements in women's rights and equality.
In Vietnam, ShinWon's two production plants hosted a grand gala concert and a poster contest for employees, while plants in Nicaragua, Guatemala and Indonesia arranged band performances during commutes, set up photo zones and distributed roses to share the meaning of Women's Day.
Established in 1973, the five-decade-old company has consistently supplied premium apparel and handbags globally through its export activities. Its women's brands include Bestibelli, Si, Viki and Isabey, while its men's brands feature Sieg, Fahrenheit and streetwear labels like MarkM.
With approximately 30,000 employees working at its production bases in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, India and China, ShinWon stands out in the textile and sewing industry for its substantial female workforce.
At ShinWon's headquarters in Seoul alone, over 30 percent of executives and more than 60 percent of employees are women. The proportion of female workers has exceeded 80 percent at its overseas factories.
The group has announced its ongoing commitment to gender diversity by actively participating in efforts to improve the working conditions of female employees.
In the meantime, ShinWon continues to make strides in global community projects.
Since 2017, its "Building Houses of Love" initiative, aimed at enhancing living conditions by constructing and renovating homes for less privileged communities, has steadily progressed. In February, a Vietnamese employee who lost her home in a devastating fire was chosen as the ninth recipient for the project.
Furthering its commitment to social responsibility, the group covered tuition fees for approximately 80 students in Vietnam to expand educational opportunities and organized recreational events for schools in Indonesia.
Engagement in global initiatives remains a top priority for ShinWon.
Last November, ShinWon officially became a signatory to the UN Global Compact, pledging its commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility alongside more than 17,000 participants in over 160 countries. ShinWon Corporation CEO JJ Park attended the UNGC's regular general meeting on April 4 and vowed to integrate the UNGC's 10 principles into the group's corporate management practices.
"I am confident that as our employees grow and develop, our company will also experience growth," said the CEO. "We will enthusiastically support each employee's dreams and goals while engaging in diverse CSR initiatives like mentoring programs, gender equality education and our ongoing project for building homes."
