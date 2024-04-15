[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈언어, 의사소통〉

1. etymology [ètəmɑ́lədʒi] 어원

‘어원을 연구하는 학문’을 뜻하나, 그냥 ‘단어의 어원(word origin)’이라는 의미로도 쓴다.

Language teachers tend to focus on the roots of words and their relationship to one another as part of an overall etymological approach.

언어를 가르치는 선생님들은 전체적인 어원학적 접근의 일부로 어근과 어근 간의 관계에 중점을 두곤 한다.

● 각 단어의 어원 정보는 본 서적의 팁 부분에 포함되어 있다.

The etymological information of each word is included in the Tip section of this book.

2. glossary [ɡlɑ́səri] 용어 목록

어떤 책의 전문 용어 목록을 glossary라고 한다. 보통 본문에 나온 용어를 정리하여 책의 마지막에 덧붙이는데, 일반적으로 특정 분야의 전문 용어를 뜻하기도 한다.

I was thankful that the computer science textbook included a glossary in the back so that I could look up some of the difficult terms.

컴퓨터 과학 교과서는 어려운 단어를 찾아볼 수 있도록 끝에 용어집을 포함하고 있어서 다행이었다.

● 에반은 서울에서 영어 선생님을 할 때 한국 역사 온라인 용어집을 참고하곤 했다.

Evan often referenced an online glossary of Korean history during his year as an English teacher in Seoul.

3. incognito [ìnkɑɡníːtou] 자기 신분을 숨기고, 익명으로

in(not)+cognito(recognize의 -cognize와 같은 어원으로 ‘인식한다’는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. 인식하지 못한다는 뜻에서 유래하여, ‘자기 자신을 숨기고’, ‘익명으로’라는 의미로 쓰인다.

I put on a wide-brimmed hat, round sunglasses and a jacket with the collar pulled up and went out, incognito, into the unsuspecting world.

챙이 넓은 모자와 둥근 선글라스를 쓰고 재킷의 칼라를 올려 나를 숨긴 채, 나는 아무도 나를 의심하지 않을 세상으로 나갔다.

● 경쟁사에서 기밀을 빼오기 위해 그는 1년 동안 신분을 숨기고 일했다.

He worked incognito for a year in order to steal secrets from the competing company.

4. innuendo [ìnjuéndou] 빗대어 하는 말

in(at)+nuendo(nod)로 구성된 단어다. ‘고개를 끄덕여 의사 표시를 하다’에서 유래하여 ‘암시하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다. 특히 ‘비하하는 의미를 담고 있는 빈정거리는 말이나 암시’를 말한다.

While his joke, full of sexual innuendo, went over the children's heads, it had the adults in the room blushing and laughing aloud.

그의 농담은 성적인 암시로 가득해서 아이들은 전혀 이해하지 못했지만 방 안에 있던 어른들은 모두 얼굴이 빨개지며 크게 웃었다.

● 그 글은 후보자의 성적 지향에 관한 암시를 포함하고 있었다.

The article contained an innuendo about the nominee’s sexual orientation.

5. jargon [dʒɑ́ːrɡən] 전문 용어

특정 분야에서만 쓰는 이해하기 어려운 전문 용어를 뜻한다.

In financial jargon, "greenshoe" is the underwriter's right to sell additional shares if demand for the securities is in excess of the original offer amount.

금융 분야 전문 용어인 ‘그린슈’란 발행한 주식에 대한 수요가 최초 발행분을 초과할 경우 주관사가 추가로 주식을 초과 배정할 수 있는 권리를 말한다.

● 통역사가 계속 침묵한 것은 그녀가 군사 용어를 잘 이해하지 못했다는 것을 뜻했다.

The interpreter’s constant pauses indicated that she did not understand the military jargon.

6. mantra [mǽntrə] 주문

불교나 힌두교에서 외우는 주문을 mantra라고 한다. 일반적으로 ‘주문’이라는 뜻이지만, 진실이라 믿고 반복적으로 주장하는 슬로건이나 이념을 지칭하기도 한다.

Daniel stood in front of the mirror, reciting the mantra he uses before every first date, "You are the most desirable man in the world."

대니얼은 거울 앞에 서서 첫 데이트 전에 항상 반복하는 주문을 되뇌었다. “너는 세상에서 가장 사귀어보고 싶은 사람이야.”

● 그 반세계화 운동가는 정책을 세우는 사람들이 대중으로 하여금 자유무역 이념을 믿도록 오도하고 있다고 비난했다.

The anti-globalization activist criticized policymakers for misguiding people into believing in a free trade mantra.

7. onomatopoeic [ɑ̀nəmæ̀təpíːik] 의성어의

‘소리를 흉내 내는 단어’, 즉 ‘의성어’를 뜻하는 onomatopoeia의 형용사형이다. onomatopoetic처럼 t를 넣어 쓰기도 한다.

In onomatopoeic American English, a sheep goes "baa-aaa," a horse says, "neigh," and dogs bark "woof-woof."

미국 영어의 의성어에서 양은 “바아”, 말은 “네이”, 개는“우프 우프”하는 소리를 낸다.

● 한국어는 의성어와 의태어가 풍부하다.

The Korean language is rich in mimetic and onomatopoeic words.