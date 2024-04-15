[Herald Interview] Choi Byung-hoon's 'art furniture' carved with past, present

An installation view of "Afterimage of the Beginning 2023" by Choi Byung-hoon at the National Museum of Qatar. (Courtesy of Julián Velásquez, Qatar Museums, Design Doha 2024)

DOHA, Qatar -- Strolling outside the National Museum of Qatar, pieces of black basalt just outside the museum entrance come into sight -- seemingly rough but polished, the installation looks like artwork and, at the same, like chairs.

The installation "Afterimage of the Beginning 2023," collected by the museum, was created by Korean artist Choi Byung-hoon who pioneered his own genre of art, so-called “art furniture,” and has pursued it for the past 30 years.

The work was installed at the desert rose-inspired museum designed by Pritzker-winning French architect Jean Nouvel, coinciding with the inaugural biennale Design Doha 2024 that kicked off on Feb. 24. It was installed two weeks ahead of the design biennale opening.

“It took hundreds of millions of years to create the work, I would say,” the artist told The Korea Herald on Feb. 25 at the museum, looking at the stones that each weigh 5 tons or less.

“After lava spewed out, the Earth’s mantle turned solid, becoming black rock. Then it was buried for hundreds of millions of years, hidden under dirt. The basalt holds an unimaginable amount of time, and it came to me passing through those times,” he said.