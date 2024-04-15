Korea braces for blows from Middle East conflict

A electronic board shows the fluctuations of main bourse Kospi, won-dollar exchange rate and secondary bourse Kospi on Monday at Hana Bank's dealing room in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

The heightened geopolitical tensions from the Iran-Israel conflict have cast gloom to Korea as well, bringing down local shares and leading to currency depreciation.

The Korean won weakened against the US dollar on Monday, trading at 1,383.9 as of 1:30 p.m., up nearly 10 won from the previous closing price of 1,375.4 won. It peaked at 1,386.3 won during intraday trading, reaching the highest in 17 months since the 1,394.6 won on Nov. 8, 2022.

While the Korean won has been losing its value against the US greenback in recent days with weakened hopes of the US Federal Reserve taking a pivot in its monetary policy shortly, the escalated geopolitical tension has led to its further depreciation.

The heightened tension also brought down the local bourse as investors flocked to safe-haven assets.

The benchmark Kospi stood at 2,663.29 as of 1:30 p.m., down nearly 20 points from the previous trading session. After kicking off at 2,661.36, it dipped to 2,641.16.

While the secondary bourse Kosdaq had plunged to 850.21 at the opening, losing more than 10 points from the previous trading session, it slightly recovered to 850.64 at 1:30 p.m.

"Though the local financial market has remained stable, there are potential factors of market insecurity, such as the heightened uncertainty of the US taking a pivot in its monetary policy and escalated geopolitical tension in the Middle East,” Financial Services Commission Chair Kim Joo-hyun said at an emergency meeting held Monday.

The attendees of the meeting assessed the crisis would not have a direct impact on the local finance industry as local financial institutions’ exposure to the involved countries remains low with $1 million for Iran and $290 million for Israel.

The Bank of Korea also vowed to keep a close eye on the situation.

“With the Middle East crisis, the global 'risk-off' tendency is likely to strengthen for a while. The volatility of the financial market could escalate, depending on the response of Israel and intervention of neighboring countries," BOK Senior Deputy Governor Ryoo Sang-dai said.

With the heightened conflict in the Middle East, international fuel prices are projected to continue their ongoing surge, pressuring Korea, a country heavily dependent on energy imports.

In light of the situation, the government announced Monday it will extend the tax cut on fuel consumption by an additional two months until June. The tax reduction scheme, which was set to end this month, began in 2021 and has been extended for the ninth time.

Korea has been implementing a 25 percent discount on the consumption of gasoline and a 37 percent discount on the consumption of diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, bringing down the prices from 73 won to 212 won per liter.

As of Monday, the average retail gasoline price stood at 1,690.8 won per liter in Korea, according to Opinet, a website operated by the Korea National Oil Corp. The average price for Seoul was 1,765 won, marking an over 30 won surge from early April.

“The current fuel tax cut, fuel subsidies on diesel and compressed natural gas will be extended another two months until the end of June to lessen the burden on livelihoods,” Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said.

"The risk on energy and supply chain could elevate depending on how the crisis develops, heightening the volatility of the financial market," Choi said.