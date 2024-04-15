BTS' Jungkook creates Instagram account for his dog

K-pop megastar Jungkook has launched an Instagram account exclusively for his dog Bam, which reached over three million followers as of Monday.

The 26-year-old member of the boy band BTS introduced the account through the global fan communication platform Weverse, saying that he is going to "brag about his baby." The account currently has seven posts, all of the singer's Doberman who he first revealed to the public in 2021.

The account name is "bowwow_bam" -- not to be confused with an account of a similar name that has since been created and posts the same photos and captions.

The singer shocked his global fan base last year when he deleted his official Instagram account which had over 52 million followers. He assured the concerned fans that the account had not been hacked and that he deleted it simply because he was no longer using the social media platform.

Thousands of fans commented on each post on Bam's new account, expressing support for the youngest member of BTS. Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service, required by all able-bodied South Korean men, and is due to be discharged on June 11 of next year.

All seven members of the boy band are currently serving. Jin, the oldest member and the first to begin his service, is slated to be discharged on June 12 of this year.

BTS is considered one of the most influential boy bands of this generation, with its members having successful careers as solo artists as well. "Standing Next to You" by Jungkook has charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 straight weeks, the longest streak for a South Korean solo artist since Psy's Gangnam Style in 2023.