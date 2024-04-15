KAI inks W1tr eVTOL parts supply deal with Brazil's Eve

Most Popular
KAI inks W1tr eVTOL parts supply deal with Brazil's EveBy Park Se-ra
Published : April 15, 2024 - 15:29
Korea Aerospace Industries announced Monday that it signed a contract with Eve Air Mobility to supply structural components for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.
Eve, established by the Brazilian aerospace corporation Embraer, leads in urban air mobility industry with the largest customer base. With the undergoing development of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the company aims to put the first vehicles into service by 2026.
Having previously supplied major structural components for the wings of Embraer’s medium-range commercial twinjet, the E-Jet E2, KAI was chosen as a partner for eVTOL development.
Following this contract, KAI will be responsible for the manufacturing and mass production of the Pylon, a key structural component for mounting electric power units and propellers on the eVTOL.
The duration of the contract runs until the end of the production of Eve’s eVTOL.
The contract, worth about 1 trillion won ($750 million), was signed at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil last Friday, attended by key figures.
Eve's upcoming eVTOL is intended to accommodate five individuals, including the pilot, and will have a flight range of 100km, ideally serving as an air taxi in the US and Brazilian markets.
Eve has already secured letters of intent for 2,850 units and foresees significant market growth by attracting more customers.
KAI's involvement in this project aims to advance its production technologies in the air mobility sector and broaden its reach into international markets.
In January, KAI outlined its strategic Global KAI 2050 vision, positioning the advanced air vehicle business as one of its six key future focuses. It plans to dominate the AAV sector by fostering international partnerships and advancing core technologies, KAI said.
"We expect the AAV market to undergo explosive growth and disruptive innovation," KAI CEO Kang Goo-young commented. "With the expertise in designing and manufacturing civil aircraft structures, we are prepared to successfully develop eVTOL and enhance our global competitiveness in the AAV sector."
