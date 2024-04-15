Woman curses at prosecutor for requesting jail term for her son

A South Korean woman was recently sentenced to six months in prison for causing a disturbance during a court hearing, in which she cursed at a prosecutor who requested a jail term for her son.

Seoul Northern District Court found the defendant in her 50s guilty of contempt of court and special obstruction of public duty for her actions in August last year.

The August hearing was for the defendant's son, who was being tried for special intimidation, which refers to intimidation with a weapon or by collective force.

Special obstruction of duty refers to such action using a weapon or collective action.

When the prosecution requested a two-year prison term for her son, the defendant shouted, "That makes no sense. I'll kill you, and I'll die too," after which she threw an umbrella at the prosecutor.

"The defendant's crime is not light, as she obstructed the prosecutor's duty and caused a disturbance in the court which led to a temporary cessation of the hearing," the court said in its verdict.

It added that it took into consideration that the defendant had shown remorse and that she had been in distress from mistakenly thinking her son would be detained right away.