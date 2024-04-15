Woman curses at prosecutor for requesting jail term for her son

Most Popular
-
1
Opposition victory upends ruling party's plans
-
2
Why don’t trainee doctors, medical professors see eye to eye?
-
3
World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel
-
4
Taking risk or targeting global fans? Netflix pushes ahead with 'Goodbye Earth' release
-
5
S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut through June amid Middle East tensions
-
6
Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted
-
7
N. Korea elevates high-level exchanges with China, Russia
-
8
S. Korea ups guard against economic impact from Middle East conflict
-
9
Ateez incorporates traditional Korean elements into Coachella performance
-
10
N. Korea's Kim vows to further develop ties with China
Woman curses at prosecutor for requesting jail term for her sonBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : April 15, 2024 - 14:17
A South Korean woman was recently sentenced to six months in prison for causing a disturbance during a court hearing, in which she cursed at a prosecutor who requested a jail term for her son.
Seoul Northern District Court found the defendant in her 50s guilty of contempt of court and special obstruction of public duty for her actions in August last year.
The August hearing was for the defendant's son, who was being tried for special intimidation, which refers to intimidation with a weapon or by collective force.
Special obstruction of duty refers to such action using a weapon or collective action.
When the prosecution requested a two-year prison term for her son, the defendant shouted, "That makes no sense. I'll kill you, and I'll die too," after which she threw an umbrella at the prosecutor.
"The defendant's crime is not light, as she obstructed the prosecutor's duty and caused a disturbance in the court which led to a temporary cessation of the hearing," the court said in its verdict.
It added that it took into consideration that the defendant had shown remorse and that she had been in distress from mistakenly thinking her son would be detained right away.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut by 2 months amid Middle East tensions
-
US working to prevent escalation across Mideast
-
Yoon flounders after election defeat