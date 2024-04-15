Financial regulator seeks support to help S. Korean member join IASB

Most Popular
-
1
More Koreans still prefer watching new films in theaters: survey
-
2
Opposition victory upends ruling party's plans
-
3
Ignorance is bliss when it comes to romantic partners' ex: survey
-
4
Why don’t trainee doctors, medical professors see eye to eye?
-
5
[Weekender] How young Koreans find peace of mind in pet stones
-
6
Taking risk or targeting global fans? Netflix pushes ahead with 'Goodbye Earth' release
-
7
World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel
-
8
Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted
-
9
[Drama Tour] ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ spotlights remote villages of Pohang
-
10
N. Korea's Kim vows to further develop ties with China
Financial regulator seeks support to help S. Korean member join IASBBy Yonhap
Published : April 15, 2024 - 10:56
The deputy chief of South Korea's financial regulator on Monday sought the support of Andreas Barckow, chief of the International Accounting Standard Board, for the country's efforts to secure a spot on the international board.
Kim So-young, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, made the request in a meeting in Seoul. The IASB chief is on a visit to South Korea to take part in the International Forum of Accounting Standard Setters, set to be held Wednesday through Friday.
"The two sides exchanged their views on the conditions surrounding the international financial reporting standards, including the recent introduction of the IFRS 18, and Vice Chairman Kim So-young asked for the IASB chairman's support for a South Korean member joining the IASB," the FSC said in a press release.
"Kim said the country is deeply interested in the selection of an Asian-Oceanian member of the IASB and asked for active support for a South Korean nominee to be selected, considering that South Korea is an exemplary country that fully implements the IFRS and its status in the global market," it added.
Barckow expressed gratitude for South Korea's interest in the selection process and said he will work to select a member who has the highest expertise and understanding in accounting, according to the FSC. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut by 2 months amid Middle East tensions
-
N. Korea elevates high-level exchanges with China, Russia
-
Why don’t trainee doctors, medical professors see eye-to-eye?