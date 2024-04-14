[Hello India] Venturing into India's regulatory landscape

South Korean law firm Jipyong lawyer Brian K. Oh speaks during an interview held at the company's headquarters in Jung-gu, central Seoul, on April 1. (Im Se-jun/ The Korea Herald)

The Indian government ostensibly fosters foreign investment to fuel economic expansion, yet, stringent and unclear regulations often result in mixed signals for foreign investors, observed Brian K. Oh, a senior lawyer at major Korean law firm Jipyong.

"While the Indian government encourages foreign participation, particularly to strengthen the domestic manufacturing industry, strict compliance, especially in the tax system, poses significant obstacles," Oh said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald, highlighting India's mixed approach to foreign investment.

As a result, foreign entities, including his Korean clients, have often faced frequent tax audits, with violations likely entailing hefty penalties. Last year, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi's Indian unit was fined 6.53 billion rupees ($781.24 million) for tax evasion, following an investigation revealing 55.5 billion rupees in money illegally transferred out of the country. Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia were each fined around 370 million rupees last year for breaching emission regulations.

As more Korean companies consider opportunities in the fast-growing Indian economy, Oh emphasizes the importance of understanding the regulatory landscape and potential risks.

It's an "uneven playing field" for foreign firms, not only in India but all countries. "Most countries apply stiffer rules on foreigners," the veteran foreign lawyer of Jipyong noted, "So, to invest overseas, you have to delve a layer deeper into the regulations," he added.

As a prominent law firm specializing in business overseas, Jipyong has served as a partner for numerous local firms in their international endeavors. Since establishing its Shanghai office in China in 2002, the company has steadily expanded its overseas presence and currently operates eight units in seven countries out of Korea.

In December, Jipyong took its latest stride in the international stage by establishing a dedicated team for Indian affairs. Although without a physical office due to India's closed legal environment, Jipyong's India team is comprised of seven senior or executive-level officials, including Managing Partner Yang Young-tae and Partner Jeong Cheol.

Jipyong's official entry into India reflects the global trend of businesses capitalizing on opportunities offered by the world's fastest-growing economy. With an impressive growth rate of nearly 8 percent and a population of 1.4 billion, India is poised to sustain its robust growth trajectory this year.

India is also in the process of ascending to a new position within the global supply chain, aiming to become an alternative to China as a top manufacturer amidst the continued US-China rivalry and China's economic slowdown.

The government of Narendra Modi recently took a step in liberalizing its legal industry. In March 2023, the Bar Council of India unveiled plans to allow foreign lawyers to advise on matters of international and foreign laws, given their cooperation with the local legal firms and lawyers.