    Singer Park Bo-ram dies, age 30

    2 women found dead in hotel room appear to be victims of premeditated murder: police

    Medical standoff enters 2nd stage after election, failed dialogue

    Korea to cut no. of teachers amid diminishing student numbers

    Over 2,000 alcohol-related complaints filed in Q1 for Seoul subways

    Korea faces another compensation claim over 2015 Samsung merger

    Mnet presents new audition program ‘I-Land2: N/a’

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS sets record in Japan with ‘Butter’

    South Korea, US plan exercises against North Korea nuclear use scenario

    Hyundai to start hydrogen vehicle trials in Guangzhou this year

[Photo News] Free charging

By Korea Herald

Published : April 14, 2024 - 11:43

Hyundai Motor Group will offer free charging for drivers who rent its electric vehicles from Lotte Rent-a-Car in Jeju starting Monday, the automaker said Sunday. Drivers will be able to charge their rented EVs to up to 80 percent for free if they use a fast charger installed at Hyundai Motor charging stations named E-pit. There are three E-pit stations on Jeju Island with 16 chargers. The free charging service will be offered through Oct. 15. (Hyundai Motor Group)

