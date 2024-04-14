[Photo News] Free charging

Most Popular
[Photo News] Free chargingBy Korea Herald
Published : April 14, 2024 - 11:43
Hyundai Motor Group will offer free charging for drivers who rent its electric vehicles from Lotte Rent-a-Car in Jeju starting Monday, the automaker said Sunday. Drivers will be able to charge their rented EVs to up to 80 percent for free if they use a fast charger installed at Hyundai Motor charging stations named E-pit. There are three E-pit stations on Jeju Island with 16 chargers. The free charging service will be offered through Oct. 15. (Hyundai Motor Group)
