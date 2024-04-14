Most Popular
-
1
Singer Park Bo-ram dies, age 30
-
2
2 women found dead in hotel room appear to be victims of premeditated murder: police
-
3
Medical standoff enters 2nd stage after election, failed dialogue
-
4
Korea to cut no. of teachers amid diminishing student numbers
-
5
Over 2,000 alcohol-related complaints filed in Q1 for Seoul subways
-
6
Korea faces another compensation claim over 2015 Samsung merger
-
7
Mnet presents new audition program ‘I-Land2: N/a’
-
8
[Today’s K-pop] BTS sets record in Japan with ‘Butter’
-
9
South Korea, US plan exercises against North Korea nuclear use scenario
-
10
Hyundai to start hydrogen vehicle trials in Guangzhou this year
N. Korea's Kim vows to further develop ties with ChinaBy Yonhap
Published : April 14, 2024 - 09:50
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, in Pyongyang and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties, the North's state media said Sunday.
During the luncheon meeting held Saturday, Kim said Zhao's visit to Pyongyang is "of very weighty significance in demonstrating the invincibility of the DPRK-China friendship and further developing the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries as required by the times," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Zhao, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, is the first high-ranking Chinese official to visit the North since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
The three-day trip by the No. 3 official in the Chinese Communist Party came as the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea's Kim vows to further develop ties with China
-
Presidential office says it will take time to name new PM
-
South Korea, US plan exercises against North Korea nuclear use scenario