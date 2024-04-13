Home

    Singer Park Bo-ram dies, age 30

    2 women found dead in hotel room appear to be victims of premeditated murder: police

    Medical standoff enters 2nd stage after election, failed dialogue

    Korea to cut no. of teachers amid diminishing student numbers

    Foreigners in Korea aging alongside locals: data

    Over 2,000 alcohol-related complaints filed in Q1 for Seoul subways

    [Editorial] Time for cooperation
    Hyundai to start hydrogen vehicle trials in Guangzhou this year

    Korea faces another compensation claim over 2015 Samsung merger

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS sets record in Japan with ‘Butter’

[Photo News] Already summer?

By Korea Herald

Published : April 13, 2024 - 19:55

Citizens enjoy the warm weather and take photos at Gyeongpo Lake in Gangwon Province on Saturday. The weather was mild on Saturday across the nation, with cities like Seoul and Daejeon recording as high as 28 degrees Celcius in the afternoon according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. (Yonhap) Citizens enjoy the warm weather and take photos at Gyeongpo Lake in Gangwon Province on Saturday. The weather was mild on Saturday across the nation, with cities like Seoul and Daejeon recording as high as 28 degrees Celcius in the afternoon according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. (Yonhap)

