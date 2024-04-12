Home

S. Korea reelected to executive boards of WFP, UNICEF

By Yonhap

Published : April 12, 2024 - 22:48

South Korea has been reelected to the respective executive boards of the World Food Program and the United Nations Children's Fund for the 2025-27 period, the foreign ministry said Friday.

South Korea retained its seats at the election held during a session of the U.N. Economic and Social Council.

The executive boards, run by 36 member states, are the top governing body responsible for deciding policy directions and the supervision of overall activities.

South Korea was among the six countries that were elected to the WFP board, along with the Czech Republic, India, Mali, Norway and Sweden.

South Korea will serve on the WFP board for a third consecutive term since 2019.

Thirteen countries, including South Korea, will serve on the UNICEF board. It marks the 10th time for South Korea to be working on the UNICEF board since its first election in 1988.

