Jean-Michel Basquiat's paintings from golden years to be auctioned at Phillips

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s three paintings -- created in the transition from street artist to gallery success -- will be put up for auctions in May at Philips in Hong Kong and New York, and are worth as much as $87 million in total.

The paintings have been unprecedentedly shown at auction events.

Formerly collected by Francesco Pellizzi and the Pellizzi Family, the paintings will be shown at the auctioneer’s major evening sales in May in the two cities. Pellizzi is co-founder and editor of the journal Res, Anthropology and Aesthetics, published by the Peabody at Harvard and Chicago University Press.

The paintings “Untitled (ELMAR)” created in 1982, and “Untitled (Portrait of a Famous Ballplayer),” created in 1981, will be sold in New York on May 14 while “Native Carrying Some Guns, Bibles, Amorites ­­on Safari” from 1982 will be offered two weeks later in Hong Kong on May 31.

“Untitled (ELMAR)” of which the estimated price is set at $40 million to $60 million was acquired by the Pellizzi Family just two years after the painting was finished. The monumental work is known as a cornerstone of Basquiat's golden year, during which he transitioned from street art to gallery success.