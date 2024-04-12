2 women found dead in hotel room appear to be victims of premeditated murder: police

South Korean police have found evidence suggesting that two men, who died after jumping from a hotel room, had planned and carried out the murder of two women whose bodies were found inside the same hotel.

Local media recently reported details of the case which happened in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

Police looking for a missing woman traced her to a hotel room, which had been occupied by the two men. The men jumped to their deaths shortly after the visit from police. The missing woman and another female were found dead inside the room. They had been restrained with cable ties.

Local police on Friday said that the surveillance footage from the hotel showed that the two men entered the room holding cable ties. Officials found a large amount of cable ties and duct tape in the room.

An autopsy by the National Forensic Service showed that the women were strangled to death using cable ties. This, coupled with evidence from the surveillance footage, has led police to believe that the men had planned the kill the women and lured the women with criminal intent.

Officials also found two kitchen knives, which fit the 3-centimeter by 9 cm wound found on the body of one of the victims. Police believe the wound occurred post-mortem, although they have asked the NFS to conduct further analysis on the knife.

It was discovered that one of the victims had been on a first-name basis with one of the men and that the other women had contacted the men about a job offer they posted on Instagram.

While the evidence indicates the murders were premeditated, the motive for the crime or the exact nature of the men's relationship with the two victims remains unclear. As of now, police have not found evidence suggesting drug use or sexual assault.