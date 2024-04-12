'Panda grandpa' says not to worry about Fu Bao's health

Fu Bao (Everland) Fu Bao (Everland)

The zookeeper who took care of Fu Bao since her birth told the giant panda's fans in South Korea not to worry about the recent unusual behavior she has been displaying after leaving her birthplace to depart for China earlier this month. Kang Cheol-won, known as "panda grandpa" or "Kang Bao," said the bear's recent behaviors, such as rolling around the cage, are not likely to be symptoms of health issues. He addressed Fu Bao's fans in a video interview conducted by Everland theme park, where she lived her entire life before being sent to China. "(Fu Bao's) rolling around is actually something we (caretakers) have encountered several times in South Korea. ... She tended to roll around both when she was feeling good or bad, or when she wanted something," Kang said in the video posted at the theme park's official YouTube page Thursday.

"It is likely that Fu Bao wants to connect with her caretakers in China, wants something from them, or is trying to adjust to a new environment. ... It (rolling) is not something that you should be hugely concerned about," he said. Kang, who accompanied Fu Bao on her journey to China, added that she adjusted well to the new environment, appearing at ease and eating the bamboo during her flight. "It was as if she was saying, 'See grandpa? I told you I could do well,'" he said. Fans of Fu Bao here have been expressing concerns since a video released by her new Chinese caretakers showed the panda bear repeatedly rolling around her cage, which is not something she did often while on public display in South Korea. Some fans accused the veterinarians at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, her new home, of mistreating the beloved giant panda. The center responded by confirming that she is safe and is in good health. Kang is a veteran zookeeper at Everland with over three decades of experience under his belt. He is among the primary caretakers for the Bao family at Everland, being one of the park employees entrusted with caring for Fu Bao's parents Ai Bao and Le Bao when they first came to South Korea in 2016. He accompanied Fu Bao when she left for China on April 3, despite the death of his mother the previous day.

