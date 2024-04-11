Man in his 40s nabbed for spray-painting slurs toward ex-President Moon

Most Popular
Man in his 40s nabbed for spray-painting slurs toward ex-President MoonBy Yonhap
Published : April 11, 2024 - 19:51
Police said Thursday they have nabbed a man in his 40s for scribbling slurs to former President Moon Jae-in on the outer walls of the prosecutors' office in southern Seoul.
The man is accused of spray-painting swear words along with the names of the former president and former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Suh Hoon on the back gate of the Seoul High Prosecutors Office at 1:30 p.m. He also threw a rock at a glass window and fractured it, officials said.
The man allegedly claims to the police that he is under surveillance, without elaborating.
The police have caught the man red-handed on charges of destruction of public office and are looking into the exact motive of the crime. (Yonhap)
