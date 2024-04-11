Police catch 1,681 over alleged election law violations

Most Popular
-
6
Yoon's aides, PM offer to resign over election defeat
-
7
Cho Kuk’s nascent party makes waves
-
8
[Election 2024] Opposition rejoices; Humbled ruling party says will watch election results till end
-
9
[Graphic News] Four out of 10 households say their children don’t eat kimchi
-
10
[Election 2024] What voters said
Police catch 1,681 over alleged election law violationsBy Yonhap
Published : April 11, 2024 - 19:28
Police said Thursday they have caught 1,681 people and referred 46 of them to the prosecution for alleged irregularities related to the April 10 general elections.
Of them, 1,468 people are undergoing investigations on charges of violating the election law, and 167 others were acquitted, according to the National Police Agency.
It marks an increase of 24.5 percent, or 331 people, compared with the last general election, when 1,350 people were caught.
By type of crime, those accused of spreading false propaganda stood at 39.8 percent of the total, or 669 people, followed by damaging banners and accepting bribery, marking 13.5 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively.
The five election offenses specifically targeted by police have accounted for 58.8 percent of the total number of crimes, jumping 17.3 percent compared with the last parliamentary election.
This includes bribe-taking, spreading disinformation, election violence, illegally mobilizing groups for electioneering and public officials engaging in election campaigns.
Those caught for spreading false information saw the largest leap of 111 percent compared with the last general election.
A police officer did not elaborate on whether there were any newly elected lawmakers included among the 46 referred to prosecutors. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Opposition parties expand Assembly dominance
-
S. Korea ordered to pay Mason Capital W43.8b in investor-state suit
-
What does electoral wipeout mean for Yoon’s foreign policy?