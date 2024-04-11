AXA CEO makes first Korea visit

AXA CEO Thomas Buberl speaks during a meeting with the employees held at the AXA Korea office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday. (AXA Korea)

French insurance giant AXA's Chief Executive Officer Thomas Buberl made his inaugural visit to South Korea, engaging with the local workforce and meeting with the nation's top financial regulator, according to the Korean unit on Thursday.

Buberl visited the local office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday and held discussions with employees and executives. This marked the CEO's first visit to Korea since assuming the top position in 2016.

During his meeting, he commended employees for their contributions to the company's resilience amid the global pandemic and for enhancing its local business operations.

The CEO also presented AXA's "Unlock the Future" vision, a three-year strategic plan he introduced last month at the firm's Paris headquarters. Under the initiative, the insurer will focus on scaling organic growth and advancing technical and operational excellence while expanding its societal impact.

"The objective of this strategic plan, shaped by our years of transformative journey, is to maximize our strengths and potential. Having solidified our position, we are now ready to capitalize on opportunities," stated Buberl on Tuesday, adding, "I am confident that AXA Korea will be instrumental in realizing this objective, given its ambitious diversification strategy, unwavering determination and exceptional expertise."