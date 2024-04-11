AXA CEO makes first Korea visit

Most Popular
AXA CEO makes first Korea visitBy Choi Ji-won
Published : April 11, 2024 - 15:31
French insurance giant AXA's Chief Executive Officer Thomas Buberl made his inaugural visit to South Korea, engaging with the local workforce and meeting with the nation's top financial regulator, according to the Korean unit on Thursday.
Buberl visited the local office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday and held discussions with employees and executives. This marked the CEO's first visit to Korea since assuming the top position in 2016.
During his meeting, he commended employees for their contributions to the company's resilience amid the global pandemic and for enhancing its local business operations.
The CEO also presented AXA's "Unlock the Future" vision, a three-year strategic plan he introduced last month at the firm's Paris headquarters. Under the initiative, the insurer will focus on scaling organic growth and advancing technical and operational excellence while expanding its societal impact.
"The objective of this strategic plan, shaped by our years of transformative journey, is to maximize our strengths and potential. Having solidified our position, we are now ready to capitalize on opportunities," stated Buberl on Tuesday, adding, "I am confident that AXA Korea will be instrumental in realizing this objective, given its ambitious diversification strategy, unwavering determination and exceptional expertise."
Through its six years of successful transformation, AXA now stands to ramp up its core business operations through the utilization of data and artificial intelligence technology to accelerate the development of innovative services, the subsidiary elaborated.
For AXA Korea, Buberl also emphasized further bolstering its prominence in the domestic auto insurance sector while increasing its footing in accident and health insurance.
On Tuesday, the AXA CEO also had a meeting with Kim Joo-hyun, the chairperson of Korea's Financial Services Commission. During the event, they exchanged views on the rapidly evolving financial landscape and the progress of the Asian insurance industry, delving into the responsibilities and future developmental paths of global financial firms operating in Korea.
jwc@heraldcorp.com
