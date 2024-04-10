Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Political satire strikes back ahead of election

    Political satire strikes back ahead of election
  2. 2

    Goodbye to Whopper? Burger King’s marketing stunt stirs confusion

    Goodbye to Whopper? Burger King’s marketing stunt stirs confusion
  3. 3

    South Korea launches 2nd spy satellite amid space race with North Korea

    South Korea launches 2nd spy satellite amid space race with North Korea
  4. 4

    Ex-presidents break silence in rare election move

    Ex-presidents break silence in rare election move
  5. 5

    S. Korea at political crossroads as nation heads to polls

    S. Korea at political crossroads as nation heads to polls
  1. 6

    [Live updates: Election 2024]

    [Live updates: Election 2024]
  2. 7

    Samsung hopes to shed Galaxy brand's ‘ajeossi phone’ reputation

    Samsung hopes to shed Galaxy brand's ‘ajeossi phone’ reputation
  3. 8

    Rival parties vie for final voter support in wider Seoul area on eve of elections

    Rival parties vie for final voter support in wider Seoul area on eve of elections
  4. 9

    Man injured trying to stop misogynist attack to be honored

    Man injured trying to stop misogynist attack to be honored
  5. 10

    US unveils some $11.6 b in grants, loans to TSMC

    US unveils some $11.6 b in grants, loans to TSMC
피터빈트

[Photo News] Mental health for athletes

By Hwang Joo-young

Published : April 10, 2024 - 14:33

    • Link copied

LG Electronics, the South Korean home appliance giant, said Wednesday it donated $100,000 to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, a US-based organization overseeing intercollegiate athletics. The contribution aims to support the NCAA's program dedicated to promoting mental health within collegiate athletics. “We hope this contribution fosters the mental well-being of young athletes, enabling them to pursue successful careers," said Jung Kyu-hwang (center), head of LG Electronics' North American operations. This donation was presented during the championship round of the men's basketball tournament held in Arizona, the US, on Monday night. (LG Electronics)

More from Headlines