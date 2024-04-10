[Photo News] Mental health for athletes

Most Popular
[Photo News] Mental health for athletesBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : April 10, 2024 - 14:33
LG Electronics, the South Korean home appliance giant, said Wednesday it donated $100,000 to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, a US-based organization overseeing intercollegiate athletics. The contribution aims to support the NCAA's program dedicated to promoting mental health within collegiate athletics. “We hope this contribution fosters the mental well-being of young athletes, enabling them to pursue successful careers," said Jung Kyu-hwang (center), head of LG Electronics' North American operations. This donation was presented during the championship round of the men's basketball tournament held in Arizona, the US, on Monday night. (LG Electronics)
