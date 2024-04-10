Hybe likely to join FTC’s antitrust watch list

Hybe, the powerhouse behind K-pop sensation BTS, is poised to claim the "large firm" status, with its total assets passing beyond the 5 trillion won ($3.7 billion) mark last year.

According to the company's regulatory filings, Hybe's total assets stood at 5.35 trillion won by the end of last year, marking a 9.8 percent increase from the 4.87 trillion won tallied in 2022.

This milestone heralds a groundbreaking achievement as the first K-pop company to enter the esteemed "5 trillion won club." Every year, the Fair Trade Commission designates businesses with total assets exceeding 5 trillion won as "large corporations," that are subject to tighter disclosure rules and other antitrust regulations.

The watchdog also designates a "same person," typically the head of the large firms, following a thorough assessment of their direct and indirect shareholding ratio and their overall corporate control within the business group. Additionally, the same person and their family are subject to asset disclosure and regulations concerning their involvement in the business.

Bang Si-hyuk, the founder and chair of the board of Hybe, and the largest shareholder with a 31.57 percent stake, is likely to be tapped as Hybe's same person.

The FTC is scheduled to unveil the list of large corporate groups in early May.

In 2019, Bang transformed BTS' former agency, BigHit Entertainment, into Hybe, successfully pivoting it into a global multi-label entertainment and lifestyle company.

Aggressively expanding both domestically and internationally through strategic acquisitions, Hybe entered the stock market in 2020 and swiftly ascended to the topmost ranks. Presently, the company's market cap is valued at approximately 9 trillion won.