Perks of being a National Assembly member

Being a member of South Korea’s National Assembly comes with various perks, legal and otherwise.

On top of having the power to legislate, to conduct budget reviews, to audit and investigate the government and its affiliated institutions, assembly members also enjoy benefits that are not directly related to their parliamentary role.

Every election season, there is some initiative to "abolish the rights and privileges of lawmakers."

Recently, Han Dong-hoon, the interim leader of the ruling People Power Party, pledged to cut the privileges and benefits of what he called the “political elite and establishment." He argued lawmakers should be paid the median income of their constituency, which was met by backlash from lawmakers.

“Lawmakers represent the people, and it is only a step in the right direction,” he told reporters on Feb. 2. “Lawmakers who say they cannot work with the median salary of South Korean households should not belong in the National Assembly in the first place.”

The country’s median household income for a family of four is 5.4 million won per month, according to Statistics Korea last year. For a single-person household, it is 2 million won. The monthly salary of an Assembly member is over 13 million won. Han’s proposal would mean a salary cut of up to about 84 percent.

Taking away what are perceived to be the privileges of lawmakers no doubt has some popular appeal.

According to a Gallup Korea poll of 2,435 adults of voting age, conducted in February, 71 percent said lawmakers should get paid a median wage.

His rivals on the other side of the aisle agree and disagree to varying degrees on the premise that lawmakers get too many privileges, one of the most contested of which includes legal immunity from certain criminal justice processes.

Under the Constitution, lawmakers cannot be arrested or detained without the majority consent of the National Assembly. The immunity is designed to protect the independence of the legislative branch from the executive branch, which has the power to enforce laws.

Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the legally embattled leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, as a candidate had vowed to give up his criminal immunity.

Lee, who is a key defendant in five separate criminal cases, is criticized by his opponents for not keeping his promise. He has had two requests for an arrest warrant that came his way in the past year.

Aside from legal protection, an assembly member can employ nine aides paid for by public funds. Last year, assembly members’ frequent overseas trips came under fire for being all taxpayer-funded.

Despite a list of outstanding privileges, the National Assembly has been the least trusted public institution for the last 10 years in a row, according to the Korea Institute of Public Administration’s annual surveys.