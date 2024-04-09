Daewoo E&C wins Red Dot Awards

Among the awarded projects is the Artistic Playground, installed at the Daechi Prugio Summit apartment complex in Gangnam-gu, southern part of Seoul. This space incorporates free-form play structures that resemble artworks drawn with a 3D pen in circular patterns. It was designed to inspire creativity and imagination, beyond conventional playground models. The playground offers an experience akin to land art, fostering engagement and communication among adults and children.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction announced Tuesday that three of its projects were winners of the 2024 Red Dot Design Award.

Arcloud, another recipient of a 2024 Red Dot Design Award, is a cloud-shaped complex at the Arcloud Gamil commercial facility in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province. This structure bridges separated outdoor and indoor spaces, symbolizing equality and openness. It features a play area equipped with a climbable main tower to spark children's imaginations, and an event plaza designed for various activities, including a cooling ground fountain and space for outdoor performances.

The third winning project by Daewoo E&C, Scenery of Forest and Light enhances the landscape at the Dalseong Park Prugio Hillstate apartment complex in Jung-gu, Daegu. This project provides play and exercise zones in green surroundings, with a glass house and thoughtfully designed lighting, creating a serene environment for relaxation during both day and night.

Over the years, Daewoo E&C has secured accolades at the three globe’s most esteemed design awards: Germany's iF Design Award, the US' International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) Award and this year's Red Dot Design Award, based in Germany.

The Red Dot Design Award, initiated in 1955, is a premier design competition in Germany, earning recognition alongside the US' IDEA Award and Germany's iF Award as three of the world’s leading design accolades. Winners are selected annually through evaluation based on aesthetics, innovation, integration of new technologies and other criteria.

“By securing awards at the world's top three design competitions, we have affirmed our design prowess internationally," a Daewoo E&C official said. "We will further commit to leading Korea's housing culture, satisfying the diverse needs of our clients with keen technology and innovative design."