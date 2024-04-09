Seoul rolls out W9.4tr package to bolster AI chips

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a meeting with chip industry leaders on current affairs related to the semiconductor industry, at the presidential office in Seoul, Tuesday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday rolled out a massive spending package to nurture the domestic chip industry and bolster artificial intelligence technology deployment through the AI-Chip Initiative.

By 2027, Seoul will spend 9.4 trillion won ($6.94 billion) on AI chips, which are chips sophisticated enough to perform AI tasks and those that use AI technology to achieve greater power efficiency. The country will also introduce a new 1.4 trillion-won fund to spur the development of innovative technologies.

Yoon also pledged to create a presidential committee for national AI strategy to foster public-private cooperation, in a country where semiconductor-related goods account for about 20 percent of total exports.

These AI chip strategies and spending packages will enable South Korea to achieve the goal of taking a 10 percent market share in the world's processing chip market by 2030 and become one of the world's top three countries in AI.

The latest estimate by the state-backed Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade showed that Korea's market share in the processing chip market by revenue stood at 3.3 percent in 2022, placing itself behind the United States, Taiwan, Japan and China.

"We have dominated the world with memory chips over the past 30 years, and for the next 30 years, we will reach a new milestone with AI chips," Yoon said during a meeting with chip industry leaders at his office in Seoul.

Also attending the meeting were Lee Jung-bae, president of Samsung Electronics' device solution division that oversees the semiconductor business; Kwak Noh-jung, chief executive officer of SK hynix; Choi Soo-yeon, CEO of Naver; and Ryu Soo-jung, CEO of artificial intelligence chip venture Sapeon.

Yoon discussed US consultancy firm Gartner's projection that by 2027, the world's AI chip market will double in size compared to 2023.

"It is no exaggeration to say the future of the world's semiconductor industry lies in AI," Yoon said.