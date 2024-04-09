Seoul shares open higher ahead of parliamentary elections, US inflation data

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in record numbers
-
2
No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks
-
3
86-year-old woman who donated life savings dies alone
-
4
Political satire strikes back ahead of election
-
5
South Korea launches 2nd spy satellite amid space race with North Korea
-
6
S. Korea successfully launches 2nd spy satellite into orbit
-
7
Goodbye to Whopper? Burger King’s marketing stunt stirs confusion
-
8
[KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line
-
9
Senior doctors positively assess Yoon-junior doctors meeting, vow 'unified' response hike plan withdrawal
-
10
[Election 2024] Will S. Korea's political regionalism crumble?
Seoul shares open higher ahead of parliamentary elections, US inflation dataBy Yonhap
Published : April 9, 2024 - 09:41
South Korean stocks started higher Tuesday ahead of parliamentary elections and the release of key US inflation data later this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 18.76 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,736.41 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, major US indexes were almost flat as investors awaited the March consumer price index report, a key measure of inflation, to be released later this week.
Investors' eyes are also on the results of South Korea's parliamentary elections set to be held Wednesday.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics dipped 0.36 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.88 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.74 percent, Samsung SDI increased 0.36 percent, and Posco Future M jumped 3.37 percent.
Auto and bio shares also gained ground.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor added 1.08 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia soared 3.32 percent.
Bio giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.74 percent, and Celltrion went up 0.58 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,353.40 won against the dollar, down 0.20 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Rival parties vie for final voter support in wider Seoul area on eve of elections
-
US unveils some $11.6 b in grants, loans to TSMC
-
Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in record numbers