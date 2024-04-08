Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in record numbers

    Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in record numbers
  2. 2

    Local festivals disappoint as cherry trees blossom late

    Local festivals disappoint as cherry trees blossom late
  3. 3

    No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks

    No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks
  4. 4

    [Drama Tour] Dating spots from hit coming-of-age dramas shot in Suwon

    [Drama Tour] Dating spots from hit coming-of-age dramas shot in Suwon
  5. 5

    86-year-old woman who donated life savings dies alone

    86-year-old woman who donated life savings dies alone
  1. 6

    S. Korea successfully launches 2nd spy satellite into orbit

    S. Korea successfully launches 2nd spy satellite into orbit
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line

    [KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line
  3. 8

    Senior doctors positively assess Yoon-junior doctors meeting, vow 'unified' response hike plan withdrawal

    Senior doctors positively assess Yoon-junior doctors meeting, vow 'unified' response hike plan withdrawal
  4. 9

    New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart

    New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart
  5. 10

    [Election 2024] Will S. Korea's political regionalism crumble?

    [Election 2024] Will S. Korea's political regionalism crumble?
소아쌤

[Photo News] SK founder's legacy lives on

By Korea Herald

Published : April 8, 2024 - 14:39

    • Link copied

SK Group said Monday that it was opening the birthplace of its founder Chey Jong-gun and the second-generation Chairman Chey Jong-hyun to the public in celebration of its 71st anniversary. The "Ancient Residence of SK," located on a 1,111 square-meter site in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, has been refurbished as a memorial hall exploring the history of South Korea’s economic growth and entrepreneurship. The current Chairman Chey Tae-won is the third-generation leader of the nation’s second-largest conglomerate. (SK Group)

More from Headlines