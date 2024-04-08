[Photo News] SK founder's legacy lives on

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in record numbers
-
2
Local festivals disappoint as cherry trees blossom late
-
3
No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks
-
4
[Drama Tour] Dating spots from hit coming-of-age dramas shot in Suwon
-
5
86-year-old woman who donated life savings dies alone
-
6
S. Korea successfully launches 2nd spy satellite into orbit
-
7
[KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line
-
8
Senior doctors positively assess Yoon-junior doctors meeting, vow 'unified' response hike plan withdrawal
-
9
New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart
-
10
[Election 2024] Will S. Korea's political regionalism crumble?
[Photo News] SK founder's legacy lives onBy Korea Herald
Published : April 8, 2024 - 14:39
SK Group said Monday that it was opening the birthplace of its founder Chey Jong-gun and the second-generation Chairman Chey Jong-hyun to the public in celebration of its 71st anniversary. The "Ancient Residence of SK," located on a 1,111 square-meter site in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, has been refurbished as a memorial hall exploring the history of South Korea’s economic growth and entrepreneurship. The current Chairman Chey Tae-won is the third-generation leader of the nation’s second-largest conglomerate. (SK Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea successfully launches 2nd spy satellite into orbit
-
Senior doctors positively assess Yoon-junior doctors meeting
-
[KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line