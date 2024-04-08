[Photo News] SK founder's legacy lives on

SK Group said Monday that it was opening the birthplace of its founder Chey Jong-gun and the second-generation Chairman Chey Jong-hyun to the public in celebration of its 71st anniversary. The "Ancient Residence of SK," located on a 1,111 square-meter site in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, has been refurbished as a memorial hall exploring the history of South Korea’s economic growth and entrepreneurship. The current Chairman Chey Tae-won is the third-generation leader of the nation’s second-largest conglomerate. (SK Group)