N. Korea's Kim sends message to Putin over flooding in Russia

This composite image shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) in an EPA file photo and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a file photo carried by KCNA. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message consoling Russian President Vladimir Putin over heavy floods that hit Russia's southern region, state media said Monday.

Kim's message came in response to media reports that Russia declared a federal emergency after heavy floods in the country's Orenburg region forced thousands of people to evacuate.

"Kim Jong-un, on behalf of the DPRK government and people and on his own behalf, extended deep consolation to the Russian president and, through him, to the Russian government, people and victims upon the sad news that a lot of material losses were caused by flooding," the Korean Central News Agency said in an English-language dispatch.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Sincerely hoping that the Russian government and people would eradicate the aftermath of the natural disaster at an early date and that the inhabitants in the afflicted areas would regain their peace as soon as possible under the leadership of the Russian president, the message noted that the people of the DPRK would always be with the Russian people," the KCNA said.

North Korea and Russia have been deepening cooperation in a wide range of areas following a rare summit between Kim and Putin in September.

In March, Kim sent a congratulatory message to Putin on his reelection, as well as a message of condolence over a deadly shooting at a concert hall in Moscow. (Yonhap)