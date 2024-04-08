Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in record numbers

    Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in record numbers
  2. 2

    Local festivals disappoint as cherry trees blossom late

    Local festivals disappoint as cherry trees blossom late
  3. 3

    No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks

    No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks
  4. 4

    [Drama Tour] Dating spots from hit coming-of-age dramas shot in Suwon

    [Drama Tour] Dating spots from hit coming-of-age dramas shot in Suwon
  5. 5

    New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart

    New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart
  1. 6

    86-year-old woman who donated life savings dies alone

    86-year-old woman who donated life savings dies alone
  2. 7

    [Election 2024] Will S. Korea's political regionalism crumble?

    [Election 2024] Will S. Korea's political regionalism crumble?
  3. 8

    [KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s bet on robot dog befalls murky outlook

    [KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s bet on robot dog befalls murky outlook
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line

    [KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line
  5. 10

    Jury finds crypto mogul Kwon liable in US civil fraud trial: reports

    Jury finds crypto mogul Kwon liable in US civil fraud trial: reports
지나쌤

Seoul shares open lower despite US gains

By Yonhap

Published : April 8, 2024 - 09:39

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Monday despite Wall Street gains backed by stronger-than-expected US jobs data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 6.29 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,707.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday, data showed that the US posted the biggest job growth in almost a year in March, indicating a strong economy.

Even though the strong labor market may mean interest rates may stay elevated for longer, Wall Street closed higher on the belief the US economy will continue to be resilient.

Investors' eyes are now on the US inflation data set to be released later this week, which will give further clues to when the Federal Reserve will start cutting its rates.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.07 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.44 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution plunged 4.12 percent, tracking a slide in Tesla's shares.

Samsung SDI and Posco Future M also lost 2.73 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

But auto shares started off on a strong note, with Hyundai Motor up 3.1 percent and Kia up 3.33 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,354.60 won against the dollar, down 1.80 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines