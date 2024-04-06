New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart

Most Popular
New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chartBy Yonhap
Published : April 6, 2024 - 20:30
Girl group ILLIT has made its debut on the British Official Singles chart with its first single "Magnetic."
The song landed at No. 80 on the latest British Official Singles Top 100 unveiled Friday (British time), becoming the first debut song by a K-pop act to hit the prestigious chart.
The milestone came just 11 days after the group debuted under Belift Lab, a subsidiary music label of K-pop giant Hybe, on March 25.
"Magnetic" is the lead single of the group's first EP, "Super Real Me," released that day.
The K-pop quintet is also gaining popularity on Spotify, the world's largest streaming platform.
Following its historic entry into Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart on its debut day, ILLIT ranked No. 15 on the latest Weekly Top Songs Global chart, jumping a whopping 175 spots.
"Super Real Me" has set an all-time first-week sales record for a debut album by a girl group, selling over 380,000 copies.
The dance track "Magnetic" explores the powerful attraction one feels for a love interest.
