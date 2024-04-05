Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors

    Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors
  2. 2

    Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election

    Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election
  3. 3

    [Exclusive] Spelling errors call space agency's foreign talent search into question

    [Exclusive] Spelling errors call space agency's foreign talent search into question
  4. 4

    Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House

    Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House
  5. 5

    Early voting for parliamentary elections kicks off

    Early voting for parliamentary elections kicks off
  1. 6

    1 S. Korean dies in gunfight with police in Cebu during robbery

    1 S. Korean dies in gunfight with police in Cebu during robbery
  2. 7

    Korea has most 'skinny fat' young women: report

    Korea has most 'skinny fat' young women: report
  3. 8

    Yoon eyes foreign students, spouses as domestic helpers

    Yoon eyes foreign students, spouses as domestic helpers
  4. 9

    9 dead, over 1,000 injured in Taiwan’s quake

    9 dead, over 1,000 injured in Taiwan’s quake
  5. 10

    [Graphic News] International marriages up 18%

    [Graphic News] International marriages up 18%
소아쌤

Russia summons S. Korean ambassador to protest against Seoul's sanctions: Sputnik

By Yonhap

Published : April 5, 2024 - 22:04

    • Link copied

Russia's foreign ministry has summoned South Korea's top envoy to Moscow to protest against Seoul's sanctions on its vessels and nationals, Russia's Sputnik news agency reported Friday.

On Tuesday, South Korea imposed sanctions on two Russian individuals and their companies involved in the illegal sending of North Korean IT workers overseas, as well as two Russian vessels involved in shipping containers of military supplies between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko summoned South Korea's Ambassador to Moscow Lee Do-hoon and said that Moscow considers the sanctions as "another unfriendly step" by Seoul, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Sputnik.

Moscow also called on Seoul to "abandon counterproductive sanctions and force measures that provoke a further increase in tension on the Korean Peninsula," it quoted the statement as saying. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines