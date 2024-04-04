[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Legoland Korea Resort unveils rail bike-themed package

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, presents a springtime promotion for visitors to enjoy the hotel as well as a rail bike ride along the Bukhan River.

The package, available since March 29, offers a one-night stay in a Legoland Korea Resort Lego-themed room, free access to the indoor swimming pool, the children’s activity program and breakfast for up to two adults and three children.

At check-in, guests can receive vouchers for the Gim Yu-jeong Rail Bike and make reservations at the customer service center.

For more information and reservations, call Legoland Korea Resort at (033) 815-2300.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong presents US beef promotion

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is offering a “Meat-terian” package for guests to taste special varieties of US beef and pork through June 30.

In collaboration with the US Meat Export Federation, special beef parts such as outside skirt, strip loin, hanging tender, chuck flap tail and more will be offered.

Meat lovers can use a small-sized brazier to grill the meat of their choosing.

Accompanying wine options -- red, white, rose and sparkling -- are also included.

The promotion is priced at 115,000 won and available for lunch and dinner on weekends and for dinner only during weekdays.

For more information or reservations, call (02) 2184-7300.

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul offers wellness promotion

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, an urban oasis nestled on the Namsan slope in central Seoul, presents “Season’s Moment,” a wellness program for those seeking an emotional refuge from a hectic life.

The package includes hand cream featuring spring scents like lime, yuzu and lavender and a QR code-printed postcard, allowing guests to enjoy a spring-themed music playlist.

Guests can relieve stress in the relaxation pool inside their rooms or order room service for a pizza and fried chicken set while enjoying the stunning cherry blossoms and N Seoul Tower.

“Season’s Moment” also includes breakfast, along with access to the indoor swimming pool and fitness center for two guests.

The package is priced from 610,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 2250-8000.

Glad Gangnam Coex Center unveils new lunch menu

The Glad Gangnam Coex Center, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, has prepared a new menu at its izakaya restaurant Kappo Akii.

The new lunch menu includes a Japanese rice bowl with raw fish and fresh vegetables, an eel rice bowl and a sashimi set.

The lunch menu, available from noon to 2:30 p.m., is priced from 28,000 won to 45,000 won.

For more information or to make a reservation, call (02) 6203-8660.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo offers K-pop class

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is hosting the K-pop Dance Class for guests in March and April.

Though the dance program is open to all DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo guests, just 20 participants are permitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The K-pop Dance Class is held at the hotel’s GX Room every Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by a parent.

For more information and reservations, call the hotel’s reception desk at (031) 678-5651.