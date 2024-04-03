[Photo News] LG Awards for innovation

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (center) claps at the LG Awards ceremony, held at the LG Academy in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. The awards, launched in 2019, aim to recognize innovative technologies, products and services across LG affiliates. This year, 98 teams and 724 individuals received awards, including the life science business team at LG Chem that played a role in supplying essential infertility treatments during a supply shortage. "Customers recognize unique value when they get experiences that exceed their expectations and feel the unparalleled change in life. This is the innovation the LG Awards pursue," Koo said during the award ceremony. (LG Group)