    Korea unveils next-generation bullet train

    Court dismisses med professors’ request to avert expansion plan

    North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea

    [KH Explains] Korean shipbuilders eye US yards to tap Navy's lucrative repair deals

    Foreigners must stay in S. Korea for 6 months to be eligible for state health insurance as dependents

    aespa’s Karina, actor Lee Jae-wook go separate ways

    [Hello India] India rises as new economic powerhouse under Modi

    Govt. open to change in medical school quota hike if better option is proposed: minister

    Yoon envisions 2nd presidential office, relocation of parliament to Sejong

    Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northern Japan

[Photo News] LG Awards for innovation

By Korea Herald

Published : April 3, 2024 - 14:43

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (center) claps at the LG Awards ceremony, held at the LG Academy in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. The awards, launched in 2019, aim to recognize innovative technologies, products and services across LG affiliates. This year, 98 teams and 724 individuals received awards, including the life science business team at LG Chem that played a role in supplying essential infertility treatments during a supply shortage. "Customers recognize unique value when they get experiences that exceed their expectations and feel the unparalleled change in life. This is the innovation the LG Awards pursue," Koo said during the award ceremony. (LG Group)

