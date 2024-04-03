[Photo News] Hyundai's new delivery robot

Most Popular
[Photo News] Hyundai's new delivery robotBy Korea Herald
Published : April 3, 2024 - 11:32
Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday unveiled DAL-e Delivery, the auto giant's upgraded indoor delivery robot for use in buildings. According to the auto conglomerate, the robot, which is based on four plug-and-drive modules, can move at a speed of up to 4.32 kilometers per hour -- equivalent to the average walking pace of an adult. The robot can also load up to 10 kilograms. The robots will be dispatched to the Factorial Seongsu office building in western Seoul in the second quarter of this year. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
