Most Popular
-
1
Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
-
2
Korea unveils next-generation bullet train
-
3
Seoul education office to support same-sex schools to turn coed
-
4
Court dismisses med professors’ request to avert expansion plan
-
5
[KH Explains] Korean shipbuilders eye US yards to tap Navy's lucrative repair deals
-
6
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea
-
7
Foreigners must stay in S. Korea for 6 months to be eligible for state health insurance as dependents
-
8
[Hello India] India rises as new economic powerhouse under Modi
-
9
More women break glass ceiling on financial group boards
-
10
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook hits Spotify milestone in record time
7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Taiwan: Japan agencyBy AFP
Published : April 3, 2024 - 09:45
A major 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit near Taiwan shortly before 9:00 am Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings for southern Japanese islands, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.
Tsunami waves as high as three metres (10 feet) were expected immediately for remote Japanese islands near Taiwan, including Miyakojima island, the agency said.
"Evacuate!" said a banner on national broadcaster NHK.
"Tsunami is coming. Please evacuate immediately," an anchor on NHK said. "Do not stop. Do not go back."
The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.4, with its epicentre 18 kilometres south of Taiwan's Hualien City at a depth of 34.8 km. (AFP)
-
AFP
-
Articles by AFP
More from Headlines
-
Govt. open to suggestions in medical school issue: minister
-
7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Taiwan: Japan agency
-
Yoon envisions 2nd presidential office, relocation of parliament to Sejong