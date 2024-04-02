South Korea sanctions Russians for helping North Korea

South Korea imposed sanctions on two Russian individuals and two other entities over the transfer of arms with North Korea and involvement in helping North Korea finance its nuclear and missile programs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul said Tuesday that two Russian ships used in arms transfers as well as two Russian organizations and their leaders have been designated as sanctions targets.

Two Russian vessels -- Lady R and Angara -- were involved in shipping containers of military supplies between Moscow and Pyongyang, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The sanctions take effect Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the two ships were found to have been carrying large amounts of military supplies between Russia and North Korea.

The two individuals, Sergey Mikhaylovich Kozlov, head of Intellekt LLC, and Aleksandr Fyodorovich Panfilov, head of Sodeistvie, along with their companies, face sanctions. Kozlov's firm allegedly aided North Korean workers in Russia with identification documents, while Sodeistvie facilitated illegal entry and stay for North Korean laborers in Russia, according to the ministry.

The ministry said it was in the process of determining whether the exchanges amount to violations of related United Nations Security Council sanctions as well as the extent it threatens the security situation in South Korea.

The two organizations were found to have been involved in helping North Korean workers get jobs abroad, more specifically those working in IT to make money for the institute for defense science in Pyongyang.

“We urge Russia to immediately cease all illegal cooperation with North Korea and fulfill its obligations as a permanent member of the UN Security Council,” the ministry said.