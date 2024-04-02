Art Busan to focus on local, global markets

Jeong Seok-ho, managing director of Art Busan, speaks to the press about the 13th edition of Art Busan in Seoul on Tuesday. Jeong Seok-ho, managing director of Art Busan, speaks to the press about the 13th edition of Art Busan in Seoul on Tuesday.

Art Busan 2024, the largest annual art fair in Busan, will return in May, strengthening its exhibition program and locality amid a sluggish art market. The art fair also plans to tap into the global art market to expand its brand overseas. “It is a shame that the art market is assessed on its commercial aspects, although it is understandable. We will continue to do what Art Busan can do with our own programs,” said Jeong Seok-ho, managing director for Art Busan, at a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

"Add Two Add One, Divide Two Divide One 2019-27" by Kim Yun-shin (Kukje Gallery) "Add Two Add One, Divide Two Divide One 2019-27" by Kim Yun-shin (Kukje Gallery)

Shrugging off concerns over the state of the art market, Jeong noted that the Busan art fair is putting in its utmost effort to cement its presence, maintaining its uniqueness as a local art fair in South Korea. As part of the art fair, it plans to stage Busan Art Week for collectors, offering them a tour around the city alongside the art fair. “A local art fair is really important. We do not have to resort to global art fairs to grow our art scene,” Jeong added. The art fair, inaugurated in 2012, launched a new design fair in Seoul last year. “We are looking at the global art market to expand our reach next year,” Jeong said, hinting at launching a new art fair overseas -- which could be Art Busan or Define Seoul -- while declining to mention which country or region is being considered.

"Minnie & Daisy" by Mr Doodle (Pearl Lam Galleries) "Minnie & Daisy" by Mr Doodle (Pearl Lam Galleries)