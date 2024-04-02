Yoon envisions 2nd presidential office, relocation of parliament to Sejong

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday his administration was moving to establish a new presidential office branch in Sejong and relocate the National Assembly to the de facto administrative capital of South Korea.

The new branch of the presidential office, currently located in Yongsan-gu of Seoul near Yongsan Garrison by US Forces Korea, will contribute to "breaking down barriers between the presidential office and the government" and at the same time boost Yoon's public engagement, Yoon said in a Cabinet meeting held Tuesday.

Yoon also said the idea came in line with his decision -- for the first time in South Korea's modern history -- to relocate the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the current one in Yongsan.

Yoon's decision in 2022 upon his inauguration enabled "close communication between all staff in the office at all times by using a single building," he said, unlike in Cheong Wa Dae where former presidents and their aides worked in four different buildings, including a main hall.

The relocation came along with a 51.7 billion won ($38.2 million) price tag, according to the Finance Ministry in October 2022, which drew speculation from the opposition bloc that the plan cost the country over 1 trillion won.

Plans for the Sejong branch, along with the relocation of the National Assembly from the capital Seoul to Sejong over 110 kilometers south of the capital, will empower the city's role as the practical administrative capital, as pledged during the election campaigning, according to Yoon.

"Sejong will play a central role in rebalancing national development," Yoon told a Cabinet, adding that empowering Sejong will open the way for his administration to achieve its policy goal of allowing nonmetropolitan regions to take the lead in national development.