[Photo News] New Panamera in Korea

Porsche on Tuesday launched the new Panamera in the Korean market. The third-generation sporty sedan boasts the new plug-in hybrid model equipped with the newly developed electric motor and revised four-liter V8 turbo engine. The upgraded hybrid powertrain can create a system output of up to 650 horsepower. With the advanced battery, the new plug-in hybrid vehicle can drive up to 91 kilometers on a single charge. The prices of the new Panamera 4 and Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid begin at 176.7 million won ($130,750) and 309.1 million won, respectively. (Porsche Korea)