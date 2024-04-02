Home

    How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea

    Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment

    [Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline

    Yoon to address nation on medical reform Monday amid attention to possible change to 2,000 quota hike

    Korea unveils next-generation bullet train

    Police to crack down on crimes by foreign nationals

    Seoul education office to support same-sex schools to turn coed

    North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea

    Foreigners must stay in S. Korea for 6 months to be eligible for state health insurance as dependents

    More women break glass ceiling on financial group boards

[Photo News] New Panamera in Korea

By Korea Herald

Published : April 2, 2024 - 13:55

Porsche on Tuesday launched the new Panamera in the Korean market. The third-generation sporty sedan boasts the new plug-in hybrid model equipped with the newly developed electric motor and revised four-liter V8 turbo engine. The upgraded hybrid powertrain can create a system output of up to 650 horsepower. With the advanced battery, the new plug-in hybrid vehicle can drive up to 91 kilometers on a single charge. The prices of the new Panamera 4 and Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid begin at 176.7 million won ($130,750) and 309.1 million won, respectively. (Porsche Korea)

