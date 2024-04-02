[Photo News] New Panamera in Korea

Most Popular
-
1
How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea
-
2
Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
-
3
[Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline
-
4
Yoon to address nation on medical reform Monday amid attention to possible change to 2,000 quota hike
-
5
Korea unveils next-generation bullet train
-
6
Police to crack down on crimes by foreign nationals
-
7
Seoul education office to support same-sex schools to turn coed
-
8
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea
-
9
Foreigners must stay in S. Korea for 6 months to be eligible for state health insurance as dependents
-
10
More women break glass ceiling on financial group boards
[Photo News] New Panamera in KoreaBy Korea Herald
Published : April 2, 2024 - 13:55
Porsche on Tuesday launched the new Panamera in the Korean market. The third-generation sporty sedan boasts the new plug-in hybrid model equipped with the newly developed electric motor and revised four-liter V8 turbo engine. The upgraded hybrid powertrain can create a system output of up to 650 horsepower. With the advanced battery, the new plug-in hybrid vehicle can drive up to 91 kilometers on a single charge. The prices of the new Panamera 4 and Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid begin at 176.7 million won ($130,750) and 309.1 million won, respectively. (Porsche Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korean shipbuilders eye US yards to tap Navy's lucrative repair deals
-
India rises as new economic powerhouse under Modi
-
Yoon envisions 2nd presidential office, relocation of parliament to Sejong