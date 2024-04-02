Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea

    How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea
  2. 2

    Korean fashion brands go global with Hyundai’s new platform

    Korean fashion brands go global with Hyundai’s new platform
  3. 3

    Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll

    Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll
  4. 4

    Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment

    Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
  5. 5

    [Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline

    [Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline
  1. 6

    Yoon to address nation on medical reform Monday amid attention to possible change to 2,000 quota hike

    Yoon to address nation on medical reform Monday amid attention to possible change to 2,000 quota hike
  2. 7

    Korea unveils next-generation bullet train

    Korea unveils next-generation bullet train
  3. 8

    Police to crack down on crimes by foreign nationals

    Police to crack down on crimes by foreign nationals
  4. 9

    Government-doctor talks remain at standstill on quota expansion plan

    Government-doctor talks remain at standstill on quota expansion plan
  5. 10

    Seoul education office to support same-sex schools to turn coed

    Seoul education office to support same-sex schools to turn coed
소아쌤

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northern Japan

By Reuters

Published : April 2, 2024 - 09:37

    • Link copied

This map shows the area in Japan where a major earthquake was reported on Tuesday. (Japan Meteorological Agency) This map shows the area in Japan where a major earthquake was reported on Tuesday. (Japan Meteorological Agency)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter was northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

There were no reports of immediate damage. (Reuters)

More from Headlines