Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northern Japan

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northern JapanBy Reuters
Published : April 2, 2024 - 09:37
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The epicenter was northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
There were no reports of immediate damage. (Reuters)
