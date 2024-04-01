[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈건축, 시설, 설비, 장치〉

1. façade [fəsɑ́ːd] 정면, 표면

불어에서 온 단어다. face와 어원이 같으며, 주로 큰 건물의 정면을 뜻한다.

The façade of the church was covered in ivy, and its sides were windows with stained glass renderings of Bible stories.

그 교회의 정면은 담쟁이로 덮여 있었고 측면은 성경 내용을 표현한 스테인드글라스 창문들로 이루어져 있었다.

● 백화점 정면에는 세일을 알리는 큰 현수막이 걸려 있었다.

There was a big sale sign on the façade of the department store building.

2. fuselage [fjúːsəlɑ̀ːʒ] 동체

비행기 사고 관련 뉴스에 자주 등장하는 단어로 비행기의 ‘동체’를 의미한다. fuselage와 함께 자주 등장하는 cockpit은 ‘비행기의 조종실’을 뜻한다.

During the plane crash, the fuselage was broken into three pieces, but the passengers and crew remarkably emerged unscathed.

비행기가 추락하면서 동체는 세 동강이 났지만 승객과 승무원은 놀랍게도 상처 하나 없었다.

● 구조 대원들이 생존자를 찾아 동체를 수색했으나 성과가 없었다.

The rescue workers searched the fuselage for survivors, to no avail.

3. levee [lévi] 제방, 둑

‘레버’라고 부르는 지렛대 lever, ‘올리다’라는 뜻인 elevate와 어원이 같은 단어다. 범람을 막기 위해 강보다 높게 올려 쌓은 제방이나 둑을 의미한다.

When the levee breaks, the river will overrun the east bank and flood the town.

둑이 무너지면 동쪽 제방으로 강이 범람해서 마을이 물에 잠길 것이다.

● 부실하게 건설한 제방이 뉴올리언스 참사의 원인이었다.

The poorly built levees were to blame for the disaster in New Orleans.

4. monastery [mɑ́nəstèri] 수도원

어원에 ‘혼자’라는 뜻인 mono가 포함된 단어로, ‘수도원’을 의미한다. 수녀원은 nunnery나 convent라고 한다.

Korea is home to many Buddhist temples and monasteries dating back to the 8th century.

한국에는 8세기까지 거슬러 올라가는 많은 불교 사찰과 수도원이 있다.

● 중국 정부는 지진으로 인해 파괴된 티베트 자치구의 수도원을 복구하는 데 집중하겠다고 발표했다.

The Chinese government announced it would focus on repairing monasteries damaged in an earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

5. podium [póudiəm] 단상, 교탁

올림픽 시상대처럼 지면보다 올라와 있는 단을 말하기도 하고, 연설을 위해 서는 교탁이나 연설대를 지칭하기도 한다.

The senator stood at the wooden podium, reading from his prepared remarks.

그 상원의원은 나무로 된 연설대에 서서 준비한 원고를 읽었다.

● 암살자가 저격하려고 했을 때 대통령은 방탄 연설대 뒤에 숨어 목숨을 구할 수 있었다.

When the assassin started shooting, the President was able to save his life by hiding behind the bulletproof podium.

6. sanctuary [sǽŋktʃuèri] 피난처, 안식처

saint와 어원이 같은 단어로 원래 ‘성스러운 곳’이라는 뜻을 지닌다. 의미가 확대되어 ‘안전하게 피난해 있을 수 있는 곳’을 뜻하게 되었는데, ‘피난처’나 ‘조류나 동물의 보호구역’을 지칭하기도 한다.

The neighborhood church is not just a spiritual center, but it acts as a sanctuary and a safe house for runaways and children at risk.

그 지역 교회는 단지 종교적 중심지일 뿐 아니라 피신자들과 위험에 처한 아동들을 위한 피난처 및 안전 가옥의 역할도 한다.

● 그 공항은 철새 보호지 위에 지어져 처음에는 환경주의자들의 반대가 심했다.

Environmentalists were strongly opposed to the planned airport, which was being built on a migratory bird sanctuary.

7. tarmac [tɑ́ːrmæk] 활주로

‘영어는 반복을 싫어한다’는 말이 있는데, 특히 뉴스 기사에서는 같은 어휘를 반복하지 않는다. 활주로는 영어로 runway이지만 반복을 피하기 위해 tarmac이라고도 한다. 원래 tarmac은 활주로 포장에 쓰이는 재료의 상품명이었으나 (흔히 ‘타르’라고 하는 tar를 재료로 사용한 데서 붙은 이름) 일반적으로 ‘활주로’라는 뜻으로 쓰인다.

Because of the snow, the plane sat on the tarmac for nearly an hour before the delayed take-off.

눈이 내려 이륙이 지연되면서 비행기가 한 시간 정도 활주로에서 대기했다.

● 보잉 747기가 활주로에서 이탈하면서 여러 동강으로 갈라졌다.

The Boeing 747 broke into pieces as it bounced off the tarmac.