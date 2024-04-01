CJ’s veggie dumplings hit US military shelves

Most Popular
CJ’s veggie dumplings hit US military shelvesBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : April 1, 2024 - 15:07
South Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang said Monday it has started selling plant-based dumplings at grocery stores within US military bases in Korea.
These Bibigo dumpling products come in three varieties -- original, japchae and kimchi -- all featuring the company’s special vegetable protein based on beans, which provides a taste and texture similar to meat.
Starting with dumplings, CJ said it plans to expand its product lineup to include frozen rice balls and gimbap. They added it aims to launch plant-based products in other US military bases in Guam, Japan and other countries.
Korean food companies are allowed to sell meat products to US military bases here only when the products contain US-grown meat. With the plant-based meat, CJ has secured a new distribution channel.
"Entering grocery stores within US military bases is more challenging than conventional export routes, requiring efforts such as tasting sessions and factory inspections, which took over a year for this time,” a CJ CheilJedang official said.
"We plan to continuously secure a diverse customer base in line with the expanding trends of health and eco-friendliness."
