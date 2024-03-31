Actor Nam Il-woo dies at 86

Actor Nam Il-woo, who starred in the film franchise "Along with the Gods" and the 2005 psychological thriller "Sympathy for Lady Vengeance," died Sunday at the age of 86, a management agency official said.

Nam died of natural causes, according to the official from the agency representing his wife and fellow actor Kim Yong-rim.

Nam debuted as a voice actor for public broadcaster KBS in 1958 before debuting again as a TV actor for the same broadcaster in 1964.

He starred in numerous TV series, including the 2007 drama "War of Money" and the 2002 drama "Rustic Period," before expanding his repertoire to films.

Nam is survived by his wife and their two children, including son Nam Seong-jin, who is also an actor and married to actress Kim Ji-young. (Yonhap)